Police capture St Ann's most wanted along North-South Highway

The St Ann Police say one of two men who was shot during an exchange of gunfire between lawmen and a group of men in Unity Valley, St Ann appears to be the parish's most wanted, Manton Brown.

The incident took place along the North-South Highway sometime after 4:00 p.m.

The police say two men were shot during the exchange and have been taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, says the police are still on the scene. He said the highway is safe for travel.

