Police investigating murder of Old Harbour man

The police in Old Harbour, St Catherine are investigating the murder of a man along Sharpers Lane in the community last night.

Dead is 20-year-old Geraldo Beckford, a labourer from Sharpers Lane.

Police say the incident took place about 9:00 p.m.

When The Gleaner visited the south western St Catherine community today, the area was still tense and the spot of blood seemed almost still fresh, where the deceased received the fatal bullet.

His visibly shaken father, Desmond Beckford described his narrow escape from the deadly attack.

"Is right here so I dived off when me here the man say: 'Don't move' and shot him," Beckford said pointing to bushes where he made his escape."I was trying to stop him (Gerald) from walking on the road. I say that him a go for him woman and that is when them shoot him. Me not suppose to drink and see a that me have to do right now."

The father said that he was aware that his son was involved with a 17-year-old girl from the community.

"Him get threat before him get the gunshot, it really sad, but God not sleeping," Beckford said.

Other community residents told The Gleaner that Beckford prepared charcoal for a living.

"Yes him work with the father and burn coal, him don't make trouble, so it is really a sad thing inside the community," Marcus Clarke, a resident said.

Deputy Superintendent of police Mark Harris said the police have intensified the investigation and are intent on apprehending the person or persons involved in the murder of Beckford.

The Gleaner was informed that there have been nine murders in the Old Harbour sub-division since the start of the year.

