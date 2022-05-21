Silvera: Build up your city before uplifting elsewhere

WESTERN BUREAU:

Janet Silvera, the immediate past president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), is urging businesses based in the western city to play their part in uplifting their home city and the local chamber before using their resources to enrich other areas.

She made the call on Wednesday during her farewell address at the MBCCI’s annual general meeting, which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James.

“What I have observed is that some of the Montego Bay businesses feel that they can only get what they need if they align themselves with groups in the capital city (Kingston), because they think they will be more recognised. But you have to build your yard first, and then you can go build elsewhere,” said Silvera.

“Do not forget where you are coming from or forget that there is a chamber of commerce in the town of Montego Bay that needs you. This is where many of you started, and this is where you probably got most of the support you needed in order to get your company to where it is today,” Silvera added. “So, I am imploring the companies that were born in Montego Bay to understand that they have a responsibility to ensure that this lobby group not only survives, but thrives.”

The Government has demonstrated its commitment to the development of the second city with announcement of several infrastructure projects. They include last November’s US$274.5-million contract signing for the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, which will see construction of a 14.9-kilometre bypass of the city.

Prior to that, in 2018, the Government announced that it would spend J$550 million to build 76 housing units in Albion, St James, and to effect road repairs in order to turn the neighbouring communities of Canterbury and North Gully into viable working-class locations.

Present projects for Montego Bay’s improvement include, most immediately, the restoration work taking place at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the Mt Salem community, which is expected to be completed by 2024. Earlier this week, the MBCCI made a $5-million donation to the hospital for the procurement of various equipment.

Silvera urged the MBCCI members to continue doing their part to ensure the sustained viability of the organisation in the eyes of the people of Montego Bay.

“We are dedicated to resilience because the people and the businesses of Montego Bay are resilient and, therefore, there must be no doubt that the MBCCI is relentless. We have worked very hard to lift the profile of the MBCCI, and unless we have people who can help the chamber to navigate these stages of growth and advancement, we are going to become stagnant, and we cannot afford that,” Silvera warned.

Oral Heaven, Silvera’s immediate successor and former first vice-president of the MBCCI, vowed to work along with his appointed board members for the good of Montego Bay.

“As a chamber, it is our responsibility to ensure that our members benefit from any activity that comes in to us. As your president, I will lead and I will work, but each and every member of the board must make it your responsibility to also work for the city, the best that you can,” said Heaven.

