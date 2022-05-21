Suspected drowning in Hanover

The police in Kingsvale, Hanover are investigating the death of a teenage girl, who, it is suspected, drowned while swimming in a river in the community.

She has been identified as 17-year-old Shevenae Besley from Cousins Cove in Green Island, Hanover. She was a student at the Green Island High School.

Reports are that shortly after 3:00 p.m., Besley and a group of friends were swimming in the Haughton Tower River in Ginger Hill, Kingsvale, when she encountered difficulties and drowned.

An alarm was raised, and the student's lifeless body was removed from a hole in the river. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.