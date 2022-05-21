Thompson-Herah cruises into final at JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 11.35 seconds to record the fastest time in the heat of the women's 100 metres at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the National Stadium today.

Herah, who pulled out of the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday, flew out of the blocks before shutting down 40-meters from the finish line.

Thompson-Herah is scheduled to contest the final of the event later this evening.

A release on Thursday from Andi Sports Managements, the athlete's agent, said Thompson-Herah decided not to travel to Birmingham "out of an abundance of caution after she experienced some discomfort in training."

