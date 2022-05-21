Woman killed at wake in Central Village, St Catherine

A woman is dead after she and two other persons were shot by gunmen at a wake in Central Village, St Catherine last night.

The dead woman has been identified as Marcia Dillion a 59 year-old health aide worker of Central Village, and also of a Massachusetts address in the United States of America.

The two other victims are said to be senior citizens above the age of 70.

According to the police, two men on foot opened fire at the wake hitting all three persons. The men escaped in nearby bushes.

The victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where Dillion was pronounced dead and the other victims admitted in serious, but stable condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The St Catherine North Police are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.