Body found in Old Harbour

The police in Old Harbour, St Catherine, are now in the community of Bullet Tree where the body of a man was found in a hole.

It is believed the body could be that of a 24-year-old man from the community who has been missing since last Wednesday.

The Old Harbour Police say it will take the team some time to complete its initial examination.

There are growing concerns about violence in the fishing village. A week ago the skeletal remains of a female were found in bushes near Browns Hall.

