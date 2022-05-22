COVID positivity rate jumps to more than 35 per cent

The COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 35.6 per cent, as the country battles a fifth wave of the disease.

The rate is up from Friday's positivity incidence of 28.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed that there were 363 new cases yesterday from 1,436 samples.

Ninety-six people are currently seeking treatment in hospital, two of whom are critically ill and another 19 experiencing moderate symptoms.Sixty-seven per cent of those hospitalised were not vaccinated.

Four deaths were also added to the case count, bringing the overall fatalities from the disease to 3,032 since March 2020. The four deaths occurred March to June last year.

A further 118 people recovered from COVID yesterday, bringing the percentage of persons who have gotten over the disease to nearly 64 per cent.

