Man wanted for murders in St Ann, St Catherine killed by cops

Manton Brown, 46, who was wanted for murder in St Ann and who the St Catherine police have had on their wanted list since 2007, is dead.

Brown was one of two men who allegedly engaged the lawmen in a gun battle in Unity Valley, St Ann, yesterday afternoon and were cut down.

They were taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The other man is unidentified.

“He (Brown) was wanted in St Ann for murder,” Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis confirmed with The Gleaner last night.

Information surrounding the shooting is sketchy but the incident is believed to have happened around 4:00 p.m. at Unity Valley, along the North South Highway, causing traffic to be backed up for several hundred metres.

Brown, of a Portmore, St Catherine, address, was known to also frequent Linstead and Watson Grove in that parish and Alexandria in St Ann.

In January, the Portmore police listed him as wanted in connection with a murder committed in April 2017.

A Radio Jamaica report on October 1, 2007 said “one of Portmore’s most wanted suspects, Manton Brown", was among a group of men who opened fire at the police as the cops approached a house in Lesser Portmore.

In St Ann, Brown was allegedly involved in the shooting death of two men who were implicated in the killing of a Chinese national in Brown’s Town in February 2018.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com