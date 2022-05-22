Policeman injured in North-South Highway shooting

The police have confirmed that one of their colleagues was injured during yesterday's exchange of gunfire along a section of the North-South Highway in St Ann, which left Manton Brown, St Ann's most wanted man, dead. The police say Brown was wanted for a double murder.

A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized following yesterday's confrontation, which happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Unity Hall, St Ann.

Brown was killed in the exchange and the policeman was injured. The injured cop was taken to the St Ann's Bay Hospital for treatment. The severity of his injury was not disclosed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.