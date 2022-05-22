Suspect held in connection with murder of 26-year-old Old Harbour man

A suspect has been held in connection with the murder of an Old Harbour resident, whose body was found with gunshot wounds three days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Anguin Pinnock, a 26-year-old labourer of Gordon Wood District in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

An investigation by the Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch led to the arrest of a man on the weekend. His name has been withheld pending further investigation.

Reports are that at about 3:00 a.m. last Thursday, residents near Island Farm heard loud explosions and called the police.

When the police arrived, they found Pinnock on his back in the Island Farm community near Old Harbour. His body had gunshot wounds to its upper section.

