Blind St Catherine man happy for assistance to complete house

Samuel Benson says Labour Day 2022 means a lot to him as persons came together to help him complete his home in Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

“It feels like Christmas years ago as I am getting assistance to fix my house," Benson said.

"I lost my sight two years ago and failed to finish the house. The problem is that I cannot see to wash my clothes or cook so any help is welcome," he added.

He said that he now depends on the kindness of others to survive.

"I think that if I could get someone to care for me it would help a great deal," Benson said.

Parish Manager for the Social Development Commission, Samuel Heron, said that today's project is a part of the social responsibility of the agency to assist the needy.

"We are here today along with community members and the church to assist and we are pleased," Heron said.

The work entailed the laying of zinc and paving of the floor of the house as well as the delivery of a mattress and other assistance.

- Rasbert Turner

