Councillor welcomes Kellits town centre facelift

Councillor for the Kellits division in Clarendon Noel Nembhard is expressing joy and relief that the town centre today got a much-needed facelift.

Nembhard says before now he was embarrassed to see the state of the town.

Noting that the town centre had not enjoyed major cleaning since 2007, he said that he is glad that it got attention on Labour Day as the parish's project.

“Sometimes when I walk in the town I am not proud to be the councillor of Kellits,” he said.

Responding to critics who complained that bad roads should have been the focus of today's activities, he stressed that the project is necessary.

Rowhan Blake, CEO of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, said the town was chosen based on national policies and strategies to improve rural development.

“What we determine is that we need to strengthen rural towns and Kellits is one of them. The town is growing and there are a number of issues we want to eradicate. There is congestion on the street sides [and] there are a number of shacks that are constructed along roadways that need to be addressed, so we need to put some strategies in place,” he shared, adding that the work will continue beyond the Labour Day activities.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

