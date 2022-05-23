Gang conflict believed to be motive for Spring Park, St Elizabeth murder

The police are reporting that gang conflict is believed to be the motive behind the murder of a man in Spring Park district in St Elizabeth on Saturday.

Killed was 30-year-old Chadwick White, a labourer of the same community.

According to Superintendent Dwight Daley, head of the St Elizabeth Division, the incident occurred about 9:15 am.

It is reported that White was attacked by men on motorcycles who shot him several times.

He died at hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Daley revealed that White was before the court on charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm, and assault at common law.

He had reportedly left the community after being threatened by members of a local gang.

He, however, returned and was attacked and killed.

Daley is urging residents to share information that can help the police by calling the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.