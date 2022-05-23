Grants Bailey Basic School in St Ann refurbished

The Grants Bailey Basic School in the Gibraltar division in St Ann today benefitted from extensive rehabilitation as the St Ann Municipal Corporation took its Labour Day project to a deep rural area on Monday.

The school was selected after representation was made by councillor Cardel Wickham.

The school, with over 20 students and two teachers, got a new roof and new bathrooms, much to the delight of principal Nadine Campbell.

"For the roofing, staff bathroom, we're so grateful," Campbell told The Gleaner.

"The children are going to be super excited when they come back to school and see they actually have a bathroom, one for the girls, one for the boys, and the teachers actually have a bathroom to use. The roof is sealed, the building painted, they're going to be so excited," she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Several members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), community members and teachers came out to work with a team from the municipal corporation, led by chief executive officer Rovel Morris.

"As our Labour Day project for the parish, we're doing a rehabilitation of the school - roof change, extension of restroom and community members are totally grateful," Morris said.

"The JDF, teachers, students, and community members are pitching in to ensure that education, which is key to the growth of our children, is restored in an orderly and timely fashion," he added.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.