Illegal gun and ammo seized in Duhaney Park area, three men arrested

The St Andrew South Police have seized scores of rounds of ammunition and an illegal handgun.

Reports are that the operations were carried out early Saturday morning in the Duhaney Park area.

During the search, a Rosso.387 revolver loaded with six .387 cartridges was seized.

An additional 63 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized, including twenty 5.56 rounds used in high-powered rifles.

Three men were arrested during the operation.

Their identities are being withheld as the investigation progresses.

