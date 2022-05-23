Man gunned down on Tarrant Drive in St Andrew

Detectives assigned to the Half-Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a man that was found on Tarrant Drive in St Andrew.

The police say the body appears to be in its early 30s, sports a dreadlock hairstyle, and was clad in a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

The injured man was seen lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the body or provide information on the murder to contact the Half-Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.