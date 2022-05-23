Opposition urges gov’t to take precautionary steps on monkeypox disease

Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy is urging the Government to initiate contingency planning should the monkeypox disease reaches Jamaica.

In a statement today, Guy said the monkeypox disease is not well-known, and as such, every precaution should be taken to keep it from Jamaica's shores.

He said the government has a responsibility to educate the public about its condition and symptoms because it poses a threat to the island.

He said the virus belongs to the same virus family as smallpox and carries symptoms such as fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

“With the World Health Organization (WHO) expressing its concerns and several European countries, the United States, Canada, and Australia reporting cases, it is time for the government to begin pre-planning, which should include a body of information to be disseminated to all stakeholders. Let us learn from our experience and be ahead of the disease,” Guy implored.

The opposition spokesperson said among the measures to be adopted is instruction on what to do if someone comes into contact with the virus.

“The government's action plan should also entail containment activities and where to seek treatment,” Guy said.

He said the government should not rule out the possibility of issuing a bulletin to travellers to the island from countries already affected on the next steps were they to experience monkeypox symptoms.

“I believe very strongly that the hotels should be advised directly by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to be on the alert and what action to take if cases are detected,” he cautioned.

Guy pointed to an announcement by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago advising persons who have travelled to countries where the virus has been detected and are symptomatic to visit their nearest health provider.

He emphasised that these are the kinds of early warning measures, among others, which would be needed to sensitise the population.

Guy said the opposition stands ready to cooperate with the government in dealing with the potential threat from the monkeypox virus.

