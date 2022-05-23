Police probing suspected drowning of teen in Portland
The police in Portland are probing what is believed to be a case of drowning involving a 15-year-old boy at Somerset Falls on Sunday.
It is being reported that David Minott, a student of an Earl Avenue address in Kingston, was with a group of church members visiting the attraction.
It is further reported that shortly after 4:00 pm, Minott, who had just completed a boat ride, exited the vessel and reportedly sat on a rock.
When he was not seen by the group, a search was conducted and he was discovered at the bottom of a stream.
The teenager was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Gareth Davis Snr.
