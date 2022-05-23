Teacher arrested after missing 14-y-o girl found at his home

A Clarendon male teacher is now in police custody, after a 14-year-old girl who had been missing was found at his home in the parish on Saturday, the Clarendon Police have confirmed.

The Gleaner understands that the police went to the man's home on Saturday following an intelligence-based probe.

"The teacher wasn't home, and the police were there knocking for a good while, but while the police were there him drive up but he was telling the police it wasn't his house. So they took his key, tried the lock and the door opened. They went into the house and found the girl hiding," said a source.

The Gleaner understands that the teacher previously worked at a primary school and is currently employed to a high school, both in Clarendon.

The Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is investigating the matter.

- Olivia Brown

