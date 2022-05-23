Two killed in St James three-vehicle crash

Two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash along the Rose Hall main road in St James on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kimani Wallace, an entertainer, and 21-year-old Ricardo Allen, a customer service representative, who were both from Norwood in the parish.

It is reported that shortly after 11:00 pm, the driver of a white Nissan Tida motor car was travelling from the direction of downtown Montego Bay towards Lilliput.

On reaching the vicinity of Zoetry Hotel, formally the Coyaba Resort, the driver of another motor car reportedly attempted to overtake and slammed into the rear of the Tida, resulting in the driver losing control and crashing into a passenger minibus, which was also traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the Tida motor car and a male passenger sustained serious head and body injuries and were killed on the spot, while the driver of the minibus and two passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators on the scene reported that the driver of the vehicle that hit the Tida failed to stop.

The driver is still now being sought.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.