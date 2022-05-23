Water Square in Falmouth gets spruced up

Water Square in Falmouth, Trelawny today benefitted from beautification activities.

"Today, we will power wash the square, remove all the vendors operating in the square, and begin the first step in ensuring that Water Square remains free of vending," said Mayor of Falmouth C Junior Gager.

He along with his staff started with the whitewashing of the walls around the municipal building.

Meanwhile, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation used Labour Day 2022 to launch Falmouth's preparation for Jamaica's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Gager, staff and volunteers gathered in Water Square today to kick off the preparation.

- Leon Jackson

