Bail extended for female driver in viral police chase

Bail was today extended by the Traffic Court for Nicole Williams, the woman who led the police on a chase across the Corporate Area in April.

The chase, which was captured on video, went viral on social media platforms.

Williams, a warehouse manager, who appeared very remorseful, made her first appearance in court this morning.

She is to return to court on Wednesday, June 22.

She is being represented by attorney-at-law Esther Reid.

Williams was slapped with a total of five charges, four of which will be heard by the traffic court.

The presiding judge Peter Wilson dubbed the incident a “social media event” while explaining that he has not and will not watch the video.

Williams was charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop at the request of a constable, disobeying a traffic signal, disobeying a constable signal and resisting arrest.

She did not enter a plea as her attorney was not present and requested an adjournment.

Williams, however, has indicated that her position will be one of guilty.

The judge told the accused that come June 22 the parties will try to figure it out the best course.

He outlined that two of the offences, dangerous driving and disobeying a traffic signal, carry deductible points that will be struck from her licence.

“You are not driving home with your licence. Six months to a year, you not driving,” the judge told Williams of what to expect when she reappears in court.

Partial disclosure was made in court as the file is incomplete.

The arresting officer was not present.

- Andre Williams

