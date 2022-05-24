Carreras supports Gov’t’s tree-planting project on Labour Day

CARRERAS LIMITED is the newest corporate entity to join hands in support of the Government’s national tree-planting initiative - Three Million Trees in Three Years.

The programme was launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and is geared towards planting three million timber and ornamental trees over the next three years.

It also aims to expand forested areas, including public and private forests; improve the resilience of our coastlines, hillsides and plains, while also improving the beauty of our parks, urban centres, and major thoroughfares.

Under a partnership with the Forestry Department, Carreras will be planting 900 fruit and ornamental trees in the areas between Rae Town and Rockfort in Kingston.

Members of the Forestry Department and the Government’s Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment programme will assist Carreras with the planting and maintenance of the trees over the next year.

A number of the seedlings will also be distributed to residents of Rae Town and neighbouring communities.

More than 40 Carreras staff members and their families came out on Labour Day to plant the first set of seedlings along the Michael Manley Boulevard, adjacent to the Rae Town Fishing Village.

GREAT STAFF TURNOUT

Carreras Managing Director Raoul Glynn says he is truly delighted with the turnout and support of the staff in executing the project. He said: “This is one of the most fitting ways to give back this year, as both our company and Jamaica are celebrating our 60th anniversary.”

According to Glynn, “Not only does the initiative assist us in executing our environment sustainability (ESG) mandate, it also allows us to play our part in helping the Government prioritise the protection and sustainability of our environment.”

The initiative will aid in the fight against climate change, build resilience, and contribute to sustainable development and food security within the neighbourhood.

The measure also supports Goal 1: Jamaicans are empowered to reach their fullest potential; and Goal 4: Jamaica has a healthy natural environment of the national Vision 2030 plan.

“The benefits of planting trees are insurmountable. It is our hope that more companies and businesses will come aboard the national tree-planting initiative, so that we can all help to create a better environment and a better tomorrow for all,” Glynn said in closing.