Clansman Gang Trial | Resumption delayed due to malfunctioning AC units

The resumption of the Clansman One-Don Gang trial has been pushed back to Thursday.

The matter could not proceed today due to malfunctioning air-conditioning units at the Supreme Court.

The trial was adjourned on May 12 to facilitate the preparation by defence lawyers for no-case submissions for reputed One Don gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and 32 of his alleged cronies.

They are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

Defence lawyers were scheduled to start making their submissions today before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes but due to the delay are expected to begin on Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The prosecution has completed its case.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.