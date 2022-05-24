Dance teacher charged for fatal shooting at party in St Mary

A 24-year-old dance teacher has been charged with the murder of a man who was killed at a party in Stewart Town, St Mary earlier this month.

Charged is Faraji Elliott of Boscobel in the parish.

It is reported that Elliott and the deceased Jermaine Barrington were among patrons at the party on Sunday, May 08 when several fights broke out.

Elliott allegedly pointed out Barrington to another man, who then opened gunfire hitting Barrington.

The police were summoned and Barrington was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Elliott's arrest.

He was later pointed out during an identification parade.

An interview was then conducted, following which he was charged.

His court date is being arranged.

