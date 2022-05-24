Dancehall artiste Skeng arrested at Kingston airport

Dancehall artist, 'Skeng', was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, earlier today.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force released a brief statement on Twitter this evening.

The police said Skeng was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest, following an incident at the airport.

No additional details were provided.

