Immigration Corner | Can my partner join me on my skilled worker visa?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have successfully applied for a skilled worker visa for the UK. I would like to know whether my partner will be able to accompany me. Any insight would be appreciated.

– K.D.

Dear K.D.,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Partners and children of a successfully skilled worker can apply to join the applicant to stay in the United Kingdom as their ‘dependents’ if they are eligible. Usually, if their applications are successful, their visa will end on the same date as the visa applicant.

A dependent partner or child is any of the following:

• A husband, wife, civil partner, or unmarried partner;

• A child under 18 years old –including if he/she was born in the UK during the stay;

• A child over 18 years old if they are currently in the UK as a dependent.

The dependent will need to provide evidence of their relationship when applying. The partner must be able to prove that either they are in a civil partnership or marriage that is recognised in the UK or they have been living together in a relationship for at least two years when they apply. If a child is 16 years old or over, he/she must live with the applicant unless they are in full-time education at boarding school, college, or university. The child must not be married, in a civil partnership, or have any children and should be financially supported by the applicant.

If the child lives with the applicant, then evidence of their address will need to be provided, such as:

• Bank statements;

• Credit card bills;

• Driving licence;

• An official letter from their university or college.

MONEY NEEDED TO SUPPORT THEMSELVES

The applicant’s partner and children must have a certain amount of money available to support themselves while in the UK.

The partner or child will need:

• £285 for the partner

• £315 for one child

• £200 for each additional child

The applicant will also need to have £1,270 available to support himself/herself for their own application.

The applicant or his/her partner or child will need to have had the money available for at least 28 consecutive days. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa.

Persons will usually need to show proof of this when they apply unless either:

• They have all been in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months

• Their employer can cover the family’s costs during the first month in the UK – this must be confirmed on the certificate of sponsorship

If the partner or child is applying at a different time, they will only need to prove that they have enough money to support themselves if they have been in the UK for less than one year.

APPLYING FROM OUTSIDE OF THE UK

The partner and children must either apply online as a partner or apply online as a child of the applicant. Each family member will need to complete a separate application and pay the visa fee.

They will also receive an application number. They will get this when they apply. This number is called a Global Web Form or a Unique Application Number. They will find it on emails and letters from the Home Office about the application.

Proving their identity

As part of their application, a partner and children will need to prove their identity.

They will either:

• Have their fingerprints and photograph taken at a visa application centre – this is to get a biometric residence permit;

• Use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan their identity document – they will also create or sign into their UK Visas and Immigration account.

They will be told what they need to do when they apply. If they do need an appointment, the visa application centre may need to keep their passport and documents while they process their application. Please note that they may have to travel to get to their nearest centre, and this could be in another country.

LENGTH OF TIME TO GET A DECISION

Once a person has made an online application, proved their identity, and provided their documents, they will usually get a decision within three weeks. Please note that they may be able to pay to get a faster decision. They will be told if they can when they make their application.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com