Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant reopened

The Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant in Alligator Pond, Manchester has been reopened by the health department.

The re-opening took effect on Saturday, May 21.

The popular establishment was ordered closed by the health department on May 3 for public health breaches.

The owner and operator of the business, Evrol Christian, told The Gleaner that steps were taken to fix the issues.

As a result, the restaurant was reopened.

- Tamara Bailey

