Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant reopened
Published:Tuesday | May 24, 2022 | 2:26 PM
The Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant in Alligator Pond, Manchester has been reopened by the health department.
The re-opening took effect on Saturday, May 21.
The popular establishment was ordered closed by the health department on May 3 for public health breaches.
The owner and operator of the business, Evrol Christian, told The Gleaner that steps were taken to fix the issues.
As a result, the restaurant was reopened.
- Tamara Bailey
