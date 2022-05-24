Tue | May 24, 2022

Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant reopened

Published:Tuesday | May 24, 2022 | 2:26 PM
Owner and operator of the Little Ochie restaurant businessman Evrol 'Blackie’ Christian. -File photo.

The Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant in Alligator Pond, Manchester has been reopened by the health department. 

The re-opening took effect on Saturday, May 21. 

The popular establishment was ordered closed by the health department on May 3 for public health breaches. 

The owner and operator of the business, Evrol Christian, told The Gleaner that steps were taken to fix the issues.

As a result, the restaurant was reopened.

- Tamara Bailey

