'No accountability at NWC' - Cousins

Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture and Water, Lothan Cousins, says the state-owned National Water Commission (NWC) is "desperately in need of a serious intervention" and accused the government of mishandling the water portfolio.

"We believe the absence of a dedicated minister to this portfolio has hurt the nation, and given cause to much of the shenanigans plaguing the sector. The portfolio seems to be bouncing around with no clear policy objective or decisions," asserted Cousins.

He was making his contribution today to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

"The National Water Commission appears to be on a frolic of its own, sitting comfortably with government subventions and interventions with no accountability. There seems to be a crisis of leadership at the entity. Madam Speaker, I say leadership crisis because it is clear the frontline staff of the NWC have been given, as they say 'a basket to carry water'".

He claimed that the leadership issues contributed to the recent strike action by NWC employees.

"They are often poorly equipped, and, in our estimation, are grossly underpaid for the levels of sacrifice."

He also asserted that the NWC has failed to take advantage of the lucrative bottled water market, which he theorised could be a big boost for the country's economy.

"The NWC is suffering from a lack of direction and vision, the most lucrative market presently worldwide for water is concentrated in the bottled water market, yet the NWC has failed to capitalise on this market," said Cousins.

He added: "It is estimated that the bottled water market in Jamaica alone was equal to USD 108 million (retail price) in 2015. In 2025, the water market in Jamaica is scheduled to reach USD 168.02 million."

Cousins recommended that the Government consider solar options to reduce high energy costs needed for operations at the NWC.

Cousins cited projections for the 2022-2023 financial year in which the NWC is expected to spend a total of $9.7 billion on electricity and telephone services, an increase over the $8.9 billion in the estimates for previous year.

"The present situation is not only unsustainable but unaffordable. Neither consumers nor the NWC, as a water utility, can afford USD 5 million [per] month for electricity. The time has come for the company to take the necessary steps to reduce this monthly expense by diversifying into renewable sources of energy, instead of relying on JPS' (Jamaica Public Service) expensive fossil fuel energy," Cousins said.

At the People's National Party's Toll Gate divisional conference in Clarendon on Sunday, Cousins disclosed his plans to lead parliamentary discussions surrounding the country's water crisis, and the “deficiencies" at the NWC.

Cousins, the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, also argued that rural communities have been "left behind" by the commission.

The NWC employees more than 2,000 persons.

Mark Barnett is the president, while Michael Shaw chairs the board. The agency falls under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, which is headed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. However, Minister without Portfolio in the ministry, Senator Matthew Samuda, has oversight responsibilities for the NWC.

- Olivia Brown

