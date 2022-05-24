One killed, two others injured in Central Village shooting

A man was killed and two others injured in a gun attack in the violence-plagued community of Central Village, St Catherine, late Monday.

The incident occurred in a section of the area called Zambia around 9:50 p.m.

Police reports are that the three men were walking along a pathway when gunmen opened fire, hitting them.

The deceased sustained wounds to his head and upper body and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other two men were shot in the thigh and shoulder.

Last Friday, Marcia Dillon, 59, was killed in Central Village at a wake for her mother, who was due to be buried on the weekend.

Dillon had travelled from the United States for the funeral.

- Andre Williams

