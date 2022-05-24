Separate funerals for Barbara and Ancile Gloudon

Separate funerals are to be held for renowned journalist and theatric genius Barbara Gloudon and her husband Ancile.

Barbara's thanksgiving service is to be held on May 29 at St Joseph's the Grove Anglican Church in Gordon Town, St Andrew, starting at 9:00 a.m.

She served as a lay reader at St Joseph's.

She and Ancile lived in Gordon Town for many years.

Meanwhile, Ancile's funeral will take place at 1:00 p.m. on June 2 at the Andrew's Memorial Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in St Andrew, where he served as an elder and played the piano for over 14 years.

It was said by their daughter, Anya, in an interview in early May with The Gleaner, that despite her parents' difference in faith the concept of being “unequally yoked” never posed issues in their union.

Barbara will be cremated.

Ancile, a Trinidad and Tobago native who travelled to Jamaica in the 1950s on a scholarship to study food chemistry at The University of the West Indies, Mona, always had aspirations of becoming a medical doctor but this dream was derailed due to a failed examination.

Despite this, he remained passionate about medicine, and his dying wish was for his body to be donated to science and used for research as a means to “give back”, said Anya.

The couple, who celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on April 23, passed within 11 days of each other.

Ancile, 89, died in hospital on April 30 after experiencing low oxygen levels.

Barbara died on May 11 at the University of the West Indies Hospital at age 87.

She had been ill for some time.

The couple is survived by their three children, daughters Lisa and Anya and son, Jason.

- Asha Wilks

