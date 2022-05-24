Steps taken to improve operations - Jamaica Zoo

The Management of Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth says steps have been taken to improve its operations arising from the injury of a team member by a lion last week.

The zoo says he is recovering from what - in light of the circumstances - can be described as relatively minor injuries.

Since the incident, it says staff have received counselling and have been kept abreast of the situation.

On Monday, officials from the Veterinary Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), and the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) visited the facility.

In a statement yesterday, NEPA said areas of non-compliance with the regulatory instruments were identified and discussed.

It noted that the zoo has been issued with two environment permits and a wildlife exemption certificate.

The agency said a report of the findings is being prepared for discussion to determine the final action to be taken.

Jamaica Zoo said that the health of its animals is paramount and that they are loved and properly taken care of.

“The enclosures in which they are accommodated and displayed are properly maintained,” a spokesperson said.

“We will take all necessary steps to ensure that our patrons and stakeholders are safe and enjoy wholesome experiences when they visit our facility.”

Noting that the zoo will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, the company said that it will provide timely updates to the public in keeping with the advice and direction of the authorities.

