11-y-o girl raped and buggered in Clarendon, manhunt on for attacker

The police in Clarendon are on the manhunt for a male assailant who buggered and raped an 11-year-old girl.

The attacker has been on the run since the May 19 incident.

It is reported that the young girl was home alone on the night in question in a Clarendon South Eastern community when the attacker broke in.

She was sexually assaulted by the man, who then fled the scene.

Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, Operations Officer for the Clarendon Police, in confirming the incident, said the case is now with the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

He also used the opportunity to warn parents to be vigilant in the care and protection of their children.

“More and more we find children becoming vulnerable or victims of crime because adequate supervision seemed to be lacking,” he said.

He said investigations are going.

