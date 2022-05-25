Autopsy of Manchester man killed by mob postponed

The autopsy of 62-year-old Chieften Campbell, who died shortly after being attacked by a mob in Mandeville, Manchester earlier this month, has been pushed back to Saturday.

The autopsy was scheduled for today but was postponed.

The reason for the postponement was not disclosed.

Campbell was attacked by a mob on Friday, May 6, after being pointed out by an individual as the person who had allegedly robbed a man some time ago.

He was assisted to hospital by cops on patrol, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two weeks ago, commanding officer for the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, revealed that two persons identified in CCTV footage were being sought.

When The Gleaner sought an update on the investigation, Darby indicated that he could not disclose any information at "this delicate stage of the process."

He added, however, that he will soon make a statement on the matter.

Family, friends and members of the Victoria Town community in south Manchester, where Campbell lived, remain in heavy mourning over the death of a man they say is innocent.

- Tamara Bailey

