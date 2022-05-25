CHEC brigthening lives

Principal Clover Johnson is anticipating a lot of excitement when her students return to the Seaview Early Childhood Development Centre from their midterm holiday to a much brighter play area, which has also been made more conducive to play with the hardened dirt surface replaced by sand.

The devotional area also got a thorough cleaning and painting, but Principal Johnson doesn’t think that will have as much impact on her 146 charges as the enhanced and more colourful play area will.

“Excitement is what I am anticipating. They are going to be so excited seeing that the area is brightened, the equipment now much more colourful, especially the bus, it is their favourite, and the monkey bars,” she told The Gleaner, beaming with excitement herself. Now when the children run and fall, the sand will cushion the impact, thereby reducing incidents of cuts and bruises.

All the materials for the play area were provided by the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited, which has the contract for the Southern Coastland Highway Improvement Project. Project Manager Dan Xu was on hand with a crew which put in a lot of work.

Business Development Analyst Rashelle Muir explained that this was consistent with CHEC’s corporate social responsibility and long overdue. She explained that since the school had reached out to her company, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, it was constrained to undertake the upgrading. However, Labour Day was a welcome opportunity to not only contribute to improving the children’s life, but also gave the CHEC staffers a change to mingle with the school community.

Located at 3 Orion Avenue in Harbour View, with 146 children on roll who are taught by seven teachers and cared for by four ancillary workers, things are looking much brighter at Seaview Early Childhood Development Centre.