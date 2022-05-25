Gunmen posing as cops shoot three, one fatally, at bar in Clarendon

A man was killed and two others injured when gunmen posing as cops invaded a bar on Rectory Road in Bucknor, Clarendon last night.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Troy Rosewell, a bar operator and security guard of Pearl Boulevard in Bucknor.

Rosewell's girlfriend and another man were shot during the attack.

The police report that about 9:15 p.m., the victims were inside a bar operated by Rosewell when three men armed with firearms knocked and shouted “police, don't move”.

The culprits then gained entry and proceeded to open gunfire in the direction of the victims, hitting Rosewell multiple times in the head and upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His girlfriend was shot in the breast and hand and the other man shot in the foot.

The gunmen escaped in an awaiting motor car.

The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital where Rosewell was pronounced dead and his girlfriend admitted.

The third victim was treated and released.

The police say security presence has been ramped up in the area as the incident is likely to spark a reprisal.

Up to May 23, a total of 28 people have been murdered in Clarendon.

A total of 18 shootings were also reported to the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.