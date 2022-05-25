Labour Day projects to bring joy for kids, improved environment

Hundreds of persons turned out to volunteer as three major projects highlighted Labour Day 2022 in St Ann, where education, the environment and health were some of the areas targeted on the day.

Over in the deep rural community of Grants Bailey, near Linton Park, the over 20 four-year-old kids attending the Grants Bailey Basic School in the Gilbraltar Division in St Ann are expected back in school this week, and a huge, pleasant surprise is in store for them after the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) completed its Labour Day project at the school.

“We did a rehabilitation of the school, including a roof change and extension of the restroom facilities, and the community is totally grateful,” Rovel Morris, chief executive officer at the SAMC, told The Gleaner.

Principal Nadine Campbell was indeed grateful and told The Gleaner that the students will be really excited when they returned to school and see the changes.

“A big thanks to the St Ann Municipal Corporation and members of the JDF, community members, and all who turned out today,” Campbell said. “We’re so grateful for the roofing, the staff bathroom, and the children are going to be superexcited when they come back to school and see they actually have a bathroom, one for the girls and one for the boys. The roofing is sealed, the building is actually painted; they’re going to be so excited.

Morris said the corporation got invaluable assistance from the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and community members, who came out to support the project, which was chosen after representation by Cardel Wickham, councillor for the division.

“The JDF, teachers, students, and community members pitched in to ensure that education, which is key to the growth of our children, is restored in an orderly and timely fashion,” Morris said.

Member of Parliament for South West St Ann Zavia Mayne, Mayor Sydney Stewart, Councillor Genevor Gordon Bailey, and Wickham all turned out to support the project.

Further, approximately 350 persons, mostly employees of Noranda Bauxite, who were assisted by community members, planted 15,000 trees as part of the company’s project to plant 200,000 trees.

“Today we planted 15,000 trees at four different locations – Water Valley, Lime Tree Gardens, Tobolski, and George’s Grove,” public relations superintendent Kent Skyers confirmed.

At the end of March, Noranda launched a plant nursery to support the 200,000-tree project, which has now seen close to 50,000 trees already planted. Skyers said the project will continue until the target is met.

And the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Ocho Rios Runaway Bay Area Chapter continued it decade-long Labour Day support of the St Ann Bay Regional Hospital, with a facelift of the facility.

“The St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital has been our chapter’s annual Labour Day project for over 10 years. We are committed to continuing this project, which was not done in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained area chairperson Vana Taylor.

The turnout comprised members of the JHTA in the Ocho Rios and Runaway Bay areas, including staff members, general managers and other key stakeholders.

Among the work done on Monday was the repair of sections of the roof, refurbishing of several bathrooms, the trimming of trees, tree planting and general landscaping, and termite control. Several gallons of paint were also donated to the institution for future use.

“It was excellent, all the teams were there,” Taylor said of the project.

