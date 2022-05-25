Mechanic in Khanice Jackson murder case expected to plead guilty

Robert Fowler, the St Catherine mechanic who is accused of killing 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, is expected to plead guilty when he returns to court on October 5.

Today, the defence told the court that it has decided against making an application for bail.

“My reason is a concern for his safety,” one of Fowler's attorneys Lynden Wellesley told the court.

His other attorney, Althea Freeman, was absent today.

During a plea and case management hearing, which was also mentioned today, Wellesley asked Justice Vinette Graham-Allen for more time to have serious and meaningful discussions with his client.

Wellesley said the discussions are with a view to have the proceedings shortened, forgoing a trial process.

Graham-Allen then adjourned the hearing.

The prosecution is proceeding with the charge of murder on the indictment dated April 8, 2021.

The prosecutor told Fowler, who appeared in court remotely, that she trusts that Wellesley will honour his words when next they appear before her.

He was further remanded.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was found dead on March 26 last year, two days after she had been reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler, who is a mechanic, had lured the woman to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument reportedly developed with Jackson and he allegedly used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank cards were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work on occasions.

- Andre Williams

