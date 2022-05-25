Motorcyclists killed in Westmoreland crash

Two motorcyclists were killed after their bikes collided along the Llandilo main road in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

One of the deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Roy Porter, a labourer of Big Bridge district in the parish.

The other victim remains unidentified.

The police report that shortly after 6:00 pm, Porter was riding a green 2020 Road Hawk motorcycle along the roadway towards Big Bridge.

On reaching a section of the Llandilo main road, the unidentified male, who was riding a Red Cheetah Special Edition motorcycle in the direction of Savanna-la-Mar, overtook a line of traffic and lost control of his bike.

He then collided with Porter's bike, which caused both men to be thrown from their motorcyclists.

They both sustained head and body injuries, resulting in Porter being killed on the spot.

The unidentified male later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

