NCB Foundation gives new computer room to St James school for the deaf

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE APPROXIMATELY 40 students of the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD) in Granville, St James, are now better equipped for training and integration into the digital workforce following the installation of the school’s new computer room by the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation on Monday.

The new digital space was created as part of the foundation’s activities for Labour Day, which was held this year under the national theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.

In addition to the computer room, which comes equipped with three new desktop computers, a printer with related accessories, and three desks and chairs, the NCB Foundation’s volunteers worked together with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). They did landscaping work on the campus’ lawn, painting of a corridor near the computer room, and clearing out debris from other classrooms.

Rhonda Hamilton-Davis, the CCCD principal, told The Gleaner that while all 40 of the school’s enrolled students will benefit from the new equipment, it will be especially beneficial for 12 who are currently being trained in data operations.

“We are a vocational site, and we offer data operations, so our students are leaving here with a skill which is empowering them to be part of the workforce here in Jamaica. NCB Foundation’s providing of this equipment will ensure our students are up to date with what is out there, and that they will be able to function in the workplace,” said Hamilton-Davis.

“We here at the CCCD are trying to educate our deaf individuals to be integrated into the workforce right now, and to see the spirit and camaraderie from the business community and the wider community here, it is just awesome,” she added.

The CCCD was one of three special-needs institutions, along with the Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf in Papine and the Woodlawn School of Special Education in Manchester, where the NCB Foundation performed Labour Day activities under its chosen theme, ‘Digital Deeds for Special Needs’.

Michelle Cunningham, NCB Foundation’s brand management officer, explained that the entity’s thrust for the special-needs community complements Jamaica’s recently enacted Disabilities Act, which came into effect on February 14 this year.

“We do so many projects around Jamaica every year, and this year we wanted to reach out to the special-needs community. With the passing of the Disabilities Act, it is something where we as an institution are trying to be inclusive with everything we do,” said Cunningham. “The foundation’s thrust is really digital empowerment and education, and we said this year we would choose three schools across the island for that, and they are special-needs schools.”

SHARING THE GOSPEL WITH THE DEAF

The CCCD was founded in Manchester in 1958 with a view of sharing the gospel with Jamaica’s deaf community. Its Knockpatrick campus, in that parish, was established in 1962, followed by its Montego Bay campus in 1990 and its Kingston campus in 1994.

Marlene Malahoo Forte, the member of parliament for St James West Central, where the CCCD campus is located, praised the NCB Foundation’s decision to direct its Labour Day project towards helping the local deaf community, even while she was on hand to participate in the beautification activities.

“I am very delighted that they (NCB Foundation) have selected this beautiful facility, which is doing such a good job in serving the hearing-impaired community, for a little refresher, to include the painting of the corridor and the providing of the digital centre. Our people may have extra needs or special needs; and where those needs exist, we have to treat them a little kinder, pay more attention to them, and just ensure that everyone can realise their potential to be part of this great nation,” said Malahoo Forte.

