Seven arrested over murder of man in Old Harbour

Seven people have been taken into custody by the St Catherine South police in connection with the abduction and murder of a man in Bullet Tree district in Old Harbour.

The body of 24-year-old labourer Javon Miller was found in a hole with gunshot wounds in the community on Sunday.

Miller, who was from the community, was previously reported missing.

Investigations by the police resulted in the seven persons being detained on suspicion of murder and abduction.

Head of the Old Harbour Subdivision, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mark Harris said investigators are following strong leads in the case.

- Rasbert Turner

