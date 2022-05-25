Slight reduction in gas prices

After weeks of increases, gas prices are to go down come Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, today announced that E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $206.89 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $211.90.

The prices of all other petroleum products are also to go down.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $210.95.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $213.68 per litre following a decrease of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $183.80.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.48 to sell for $75.09, while butane will move down by $3.00 to sell for $83.09 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

