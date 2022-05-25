Teen killer sentenced to life imprisonment

Confessed killer 18-year-old Michael Black, who is affiliated with the Clarendon-based Bloods Gang, was today sentenced to life imprisonment in the Home Circuit Court.

Black pleaded guilty on February 24 to two counts of murder, two counts of illegal possession of firearm, and three counts of robbery with aggravation.

Sentencing was handed down by Justice Ann Marie Lawrence-Granger.

The court imposed:

* Count 1 – illegal possession of firearm - nine years and eight months at hard labour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Count 2 – Murder - Life imprisonment and to serve a period of 20 years and three months before parole.

* Count 3 – Murder - Life imprisonment and to serve a period of 20 years and three months before parole.

* Count 4 – illegal possession of firearm - Eight years and three months at hard labour.

* Count 5 – robbery with aggravation -11 years at hard labour.

* Count 6 - robbery with aggravation - 11 years at hard labour

* Count 7 – robbery with aggravation -11 years and nine months at hard labour

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Black, according to the prosecution, while he was 16, killed Akeem 'Kemo' Murray and Kamar 'Kaftan' Ramatar on November 18, 2020, near the intersection of Race Course and Hayes Field roads in Clarendon.

At the age of 17, he confessed that he conspired with other members of his gang to carry out a $1.7-million robbery at the Lasco MoneyGram outlet Chapelton, Clarendon on March 22, 2021.

Following sentencing, the court was advised that a nolle prosequi had been entered by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue a separate case of illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery and illegal possession of ammunition against Black.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.