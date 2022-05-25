UPDATE | Second person dies in Rose Heights birthday party attack

WESTERN BUREAU:

A second person has died following a shooting at a birthday party in Rose Heights, St. James, this afternoon.

Five others persons were injured in the incident believed to be gang-related.

One of the deceased men was allegedly a member of a gang that operates out of the area, a highly placed police source said.

The alleged gang leader was reportedly shot during the incident that occurred at a birthday party at a house in the Marl Road area of the community.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed the incident but said it had no further details.

Initial reports said five persons were shot, one fatally.

However, officials at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the parish have now indicated that seven persons were brought in and two have since been pronounced dead.

The gunmen allegedly went into a home at approximately 4:00 p.m., and opened fire on at least five persons who were inside, reports say.

Investigators are still at the scene.

The area is reportedly tense.

This is the second murder in three days in St James.

On Monday, a man was killed in Hendon, Norwood, near the Zone of Special Operations at about 10:00 p.m.

He was shot several times in the face by his attackers.

Murders in Jamaica have increased by 6.5 per cent.

The latest crime statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force is indicating that, up to Monday, May 23, thirty-five more people have been killed in 2022 when compared to the similar period in 2021.

Murders now stand at 574.

