48-hour curfew for Norwood, Mt Salem

A 48-hour curfew will be imposed in the Norwood and Mt Salem Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St James, effective tomorrow at 7:00pm until Sunday at 7:00pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ainsley McCarty, ground commander for the ZOSO, said this is “in light of recent developments in and outside the Zones of Special Operations which has implications for the Zones of Special Operations”.

Residents will be allowed to attend church services, work and do other chores but are reminded to walk with a form of photo identification.

McCarty said no parties, wake or other public gatherings apart from church services will be entertained during this period.

