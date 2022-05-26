AgroFest returns on Saturday

After a two-year absence, the annual agricultural, industrial and food show hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) returns on Saturday, May 28 but at a different venue – the grounds of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hope Gardens.

In keeping with the theme, ‘Grow what we eat … Eat what we Grow’, the 26th staging of AgroFest will showcase a wide range of local foods and snacks, as well as value-added produce, including juices, jams and jellies.

Albert Green, president of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Association of Branch Societies, told The Gleaner that the members are anxious for the opportunity to showcase their produce, given that the last two years the COVID-19 pandemic had restricted their avenues for marketing. In addition, the support from corporate Jamaica has been impressive with many of the companies looking to use the opportunity to connect with farmers as well as patrons.

There will be entertainment for the entire family, with a farmer concert, domino competition, small ruminant displays, farmers’ markets, and gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards will perform.

The admission cost is $1,000 for adults and $500 for children and the gate prize is a weekend for two at a Sandals Resort International property.