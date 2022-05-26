Arrest of lecturer on sex crimes unfortunate – NCU

The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) says the arrest of one of its lecturers for alleged sex crimes and other offences is unfortunate.

Russell McLean, a lecturer in the College of Humanities, Behavioural and Social Sciences at NCU, was arrested last week.

He is wanted in Florida in the United States for alleged offences that date back to 1997, Jamaican authorities disclosed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

He waived his right to an extradition hearing and agreed to go to the US to face charges of armed sexual battery; armed burglary of a dwelling; armed kidnapping; burglary; possession of burglary tools; and resisting law enforcement with violence.

In a statement this morning, the university disclosed that at the time of McLean’s employment, approximately 20 years ago, the normal background checks were done and nothing damaging, such as these allegations, were uncovered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The university says it regrets this unfortunate development regarding a faculty member.

It says it will allow the law to take its course and will refrain from commenting further on the matter.

Investigations into the allegations against McLean went cold for 13 years before detectives got a breakthrough, according to documents disclosed in court supporting the extradition request.

US authorities charged that DNA tests conducted in 2010 linked him to other criminal offences, prompting investigators to reopen the case.

According to the unsealed extradition documents, American law-enforcement agents resumed their pursuit of McLean and were tipped off last year that he was residing in Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.