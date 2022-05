The Allman Town Primary School breakfast programme is back on, thanks to sponsorship from the Bob and Rita Marley Foundations. Last Tuesday, the foundations donated $750,000 to the school to assist with providing breakfast and lunches for its students. Alicia Williams (left), foundation manager, Bob & Rita Marley Foundations, hands over the cheque to La-Toya Nesbitt, principal, Allman Town Primary School. In the background are some of the staff and students who attended the ceremony.