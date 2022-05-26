Body found in Spaldings, Clarendon

The body of man, believed to be mentally ill, was found in Spaldings, in the vicinity of the Knox College Campus in Clarendon, this morning.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

A passerby stumbled upon the body at approximately 4 a.m., and alerted the police, according to reports.

The deceased is said to have sustained an injury to the head and appeared to have been hit with a stone.

- Tamara Bailey

